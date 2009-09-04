Modular High-Rise Sets a Record

There are plenty of innovative modular buildings out there, but Wolverhampton, England’s new Victoria Hall high-rise may be the most ambitious yet. One of the buildings in the mixed-use apartment complex is the largest in the world using off-site–or modular–construction methods. The ground floor of the 25-story building is being built on site, but all other floors are made from 383 modules built in Cork, Ireland and shipped over to England.

Victoria Hall Ltd. didn’t just set the modular building record for fun–the company was charged with the task of building student housing, and fast, with minimal funds and little available space. So the company elected to have Vision Modular Structures build the modular units, each of which has its own structural steel frame, concrete floors, and drywall walls and ceilings. The 21 to 29 ton modules were put in place with a crane. Afterward, pre-installed electrical and plumbing components were connected.

Voila, three out of the four buildings were finished in 10 months–ahead of schedule, and much faster than the estimated 24 months it would take to finish with conventional construction methods.

Victoria Hall hasn’t installed any particular energy-efficient features in its complex, but we know that sustainability and modular design are rapidly becoming integrated by enterprising startups. Perhaps Victoria Hall’s sky-high modular design can serve as a model to companies that are searching for quick and easy energy-saving solutions.

[Via BCD Network]