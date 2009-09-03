How Jane Fonda Became the Face of the Aging Adult Social Media World

Over the past year I was introduced to Jane Fonda and have become known as her “ tech guy” (a funny term she referred to me as on NBC’s Today Show). In truth, I am a part of a trio that included my blogging wife , who gave a 71-year-old Jane Fonda a really great rationale at our first breakfast together as to why she should be using social media and by the end her lightbulb turned on. That relationship continues today and I’m proud to say that Jane has not only become one of our agency’s first clients when we opened for business but also a great friend and mentor to me and my family.

As the architect of her overall digital strategy, I helped her get her blog JaneFonda.com up, and counsel her

on a daily basis on how to engage and grow her following through tools like Twitter,

Ning, and Facebook.

A few months ago we worked with Gina Bianchini

and her team at Ning to start “Fonda Folks” a community of “Fonda-nistas” who commune

online (and offline) from all over the world mainly inspired by Jane’s life,

works, activism and writings. I have even convinced Jane to do live “twitter

commentary” of both the Academy Awards and the Tony Awards, the latter of which

was done sitting in her actual seat where she was a Tony nominee for her role

in 33 Variations.

Honestly, I’m not going to say she was totally on board in

the beginning but each initiative brings a new learning for the both of us and I

love that she is a willing student of my out of the box thinking and zany ideas

around how to use social media. In the end, because of social media, this is

the first time in her career she has been able to drive traditional media

versus being driven by media. Most of the quotes, commentary about Jane

recently have emanated from her blogs or tweets. For any celebrity this is

amazing, but especially for Jane.

In our first meeting Jane admitted that though she had

actually been to the Google HQ for a meeting, she had actually only used the search engine two

times before we met. Now she is researching for her forthcoming book on aging

and fairly confidently breezing along to gather information from many

different online sources. All of this of course done with the help of an Apple

Macbook that I convinced her to switch to from that dreaded “other thing” (Author

is an admitted Mac-Snob). She also

has a real “tech guy” who is tutoring her on the transition to MacLife.

When we look at the numbers of older adults using social

media it is not shocking that the Facebook Fan followers are so reactive. The

latest numbers show that the fastest growing group on Facebook is 55- to 65-year-old

females and that Grandparents have officially replaced high school students. The

numbers also explain her lively Ning community where Ning boasts 15% of their

users are +50. Likewise, recent reports are that teens are NOT using Twitter

(an obvious one) and a more shocking stat that Twitter has 18% users over 50.

Our relationship and our management of online “conversations”

around all things Jane Fonda has inspired a new passion for our agency around

the role Social Media can play for the aging adult. As a self-proclaimed “digital

evangelist” I actually relish the “tough cookies” and the majority of my “sermons”

lead to conversion. In addition to Jane Fonda I have led several older adults

to look at social media as something other than “that thing” the young people

are doing but rather a tool that opens up new channels of communication and

connectedness. Sites like Ning offer a great DIY approach to a great online family

reunion/gathering tool and can oftentimes serve as an entry point for those

new to social media. For example, the administrator of a Ning community (or “Town

Mayor” as I call it), an older person can take a birds eye view and witness how

their own family members use the site to share photos, information, video, and thus

connect on all new levels.