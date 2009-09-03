advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Architecture of Change: 8 Real-World Examples

By Ariel Schwartz1 minute Read

In Gestalten’s upcoming book Architecture of Change 2, editors Kristen and Lukas Feireiss take a look at architecture projects around the world that combine creativity, technical knowledge, and scientific expertise to take on environmental challenges. Here, we take a look at some of our favorites.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life