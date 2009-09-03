Which Way Design: Seven Telling Events for the Fall

As surely as weighty new catalogues from Design Within Reach and Ikea land with a thump at your door, the fall design season awaits on the far side of Labor Day. This is the customary moment for design editors to preview fall events. The predictions and appraisals have added intrigue after a year freighted with uncertainty. It’s hard to gauge the design field during the dog days of summer. So the weeks ahead will be a test: with the economy mustering itself, will design pick up where it left off a year ago, or will it take off in new directions. The clue may lie in these seven events:

The Paris design show is the first wet, red finger to the wind. Architecture is slow to register culture changes because the design and construction plays out over years. Smale-scale design, like tabletop items and textiles, is fare more responsive, and that’s what goes on display next week at Maison et Objet, the Paris design show. Prediction: designs with hive-like interchangeable modules, like the Flux lamp by Jonas Klein (above), will be a conspicuous trend. September 5 to September 9. Droog takes over Governor’s Island. To mark the 400th anniversary of the Dutch arrival in New York, the Dutch design collective Droog will stage a 10-day festival of design, fashion and architecture on Governor’s Island, a decommissioned Coast Guard station in New York Harbor. Droog is a pranksterish outfit with a conceptual bent, and true to form their plans include carpets knitted with six-foot long needles and a cafe with embroidered menus and hand-sewn teabags. September 11 to September 20. Tom Dixon opens a showroom. Tom Dixon almost singlehandedly put British design back in the conversation, and he will solidify his place as that country’s most influential designer by opening a showroom for his entire collection, at the Wharf building, during the London design festival. September 24.

Winka Dubbeldam will design a new Bungalow 8. What does cool look like now? Amy Sacco, founder of Bungalow 8, the tiny lounge with x-large doormen, is expanding to Amsterdam with a new place designed by Sacco’s friend Winka Dubbeldam (above), a Dutch-born architect who cuts a glamorous figure in Manhattan’s design circles. No design yet, tropical modern would be the default mode. But who knows? Whatever it is, you can be sure it will reflect interior design’s coming mood. Late November.