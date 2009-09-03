Glenn Beck, Art Critic

Neither facts nor fairness are much of a deterrent to Glenn Beck’s quivering tirades–for example, lately he’s been calling Van Jones, the green-jobs advocate turned Obama advisor, a “communist,” a “criminal,” and a government “czar,” based on some fairly weird conspiracy-theorizing. Last night, Glenn Beck debuted in a new role: Art critic.

Taking on NBC’s headquarters in Rockfeller Plaza, he attempted to point out all kinds of crypto commie symbolism in the architecture. The idea is patently insane–the themes and motifs of the architecture are basically typical Art Deco, as the very detailed site makes clear. And, as Tyler Green points out, Beck’s readings fall apart completely, when fact checked. But it’s amusing nonetheless. Could someone please get Beck to record an audio guide to the Met or MoMA? Those places are filled with subversives–as Beck says, “It makes sense that you feel a little uneasy, and everything seems to

be a little hidden. It’s not if you look. You’re awake you need to see

the things hidden in plain sight.” String ’em up!

[Via UnBeige]