What if the Bering Strait Were Walkable, Once Again?

Paging Sarah Palin: You’re famously able to see across the Bering Strait to Russia, but imagine if you could walk there as well.

That, in a nutshell, was the conceit behind the Bering Strait Competition, which sought ideas for bridging Alaska and Russia, via a massively–and impossibly expensive–architectural intervention. DesignBoom just posted some pretty mind-grabbing images of the second place entry in that competition, designed by Off Architecture, a French Firm.

Their proposal involved two massive seawalls, each of them 10 meters wide…

…these seawalls would in turn run straight through the heart of the islands in the strait…