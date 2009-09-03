Why Would Anyone Pay for a YouTube Flick?

Last night, news leaked that YouTube was in talks with major movie studios like Lions Gate, Sony, MGM, and Time Warner to begin renting movies as soon as they were available on DVD. The full-length films would be available for rent for as little as $3.00, and would compete directly with Netflix’s “instant” movie streaming, Amazon’s VOD, Hulu, and iTunes movie rentals.

While Google won’t comment openly about the project, it’s said to be pilot testing the project with 10,000 of its own employees while it refines the interface and movie library that will be available. The deal would represent a tacit acknowledgement on the behalf of the movie studios that DVD sales are in free-fall, and that they are desperate to stem the revenue ebb.

YouTube has come a long way since being sued by Viacom in 2007 for $1 billion for “brazenly exploiting” pirated material. But the side has shown a different side of late, test-screening official copies of films like Ghostbusters and Spider-Man with ads in tow. YouTubers have flocked to the videos in droves. The site gets over 400 million visitors a month.

Now there’s also news that YouTube’s technology platform will be the backing of a startup called Vevo, an online music video repository supported by Universal and Sony; Warner, and EMI are “in talks” with the site. The “Hulu for music” is said to be launching in December, and will be separate from YouTube, which is already a go-to music video source for many fans. Interestingly, CBS and NBC are reportedly also in talks with the site to develop Web shows, which will make Vevo something of an online MTV competitor.

But YouTube has an image problem. It’s known for bad quality, mediocre search and absolutely asinine user comments. Says one commenter on MacRumors: “They would never be my goto [sic] place to rent a $4 movie.”