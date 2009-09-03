In Taoism, the yin and yang is the guiding principle of all things. Just as the opposite of water is fire, such is true for our roles in life. The Chief Executive Officer post has incredible responsibility of striking a balance between internal and external communications to guide the company in a profitable direction.

We are exploring effective leadership strategies for CEOs. Below are

key themes recommended by LinkedIn users on how to be an effective CEO.

The CEO Balancing Act

Based on the development stage of your business, your role as CEO

might vary. A Fortune 500 company would assume different responsibility

compared to a start-up. Though a Fortune 500 company CEO might want to

occasionally meet employees and customers on the ground floor, their

efforts should primarily be spend guiding the company at a high level,

whereas a CEO of an emerging business would work vertically—as a sales

person, manager, CEO, etc.

In both instances, to steer the company in a right direction, the

CEO should have a clear understanding of each level of the

corporation—from the ground floor, up. As CEO’s can be showered with

lavish salaries and perks, they are also accountable for failures

(again, think balance). Therefore, understanding your environment and

how to manage and guide it is critical to avoiding pitfalls.

There are guideposts that many of the most effective CEOs have put

into place. Warren Buffet, the northern star of CEOs, embodies the best

qualities a CEO. His relatable, humble, philanthropic, yet stern and

driven personality has won him accolades worldwide along with

tremendous wealth. When Buffet took the reigns of Solomon as acting CEO

in the 1990s, he told employees monetary losses were tolerable, but was

unscrupulous when it came to unethical practices. Outlining your

strategic vision and the dos and don’ts can lay the foundation of your

company’s future.

Internal Communications