Three Twitter-Inspired Works of Art

Some Twitter users bemoan the service’s 140-character limit. But to others, the restrictions are a source of inspiration. And any technology that has the cultural impact of Twitter will inevitably be embraced by artists (if only for the publicity). Here are a few recent examples of Twitter-inspired art projects that are more than just gimmicks.

Writer Arjun Basu has made a name for himself writing 140 character stories he calls “Twisters.” Basu has gained a relatively large following on Twitter–over 8,000 followers to date–and now, one of his micro-stories has been turned into a micro-movie. The film is part of Filminute, an annual festival of one-minute-long films that runs until September 30.

Later this month, London’s Royal Opera House plans to stage the first Twitter opera. The opera’s libretto consists of a series of tweets posted by fans. The plot centers around a man who has been kidnapped by birds.

For the Japanese artists behind Pa++ern, Twitter was made to be worn. They use Twitter to encode messages, which they then print onto T-shirts. A more detailed description of their tweet-to-shirt process is depicted on Pa++ern’s Web site.