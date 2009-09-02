Four Ways to Make Apple TV Fabulous

There has been ample speculation that the Apple TV will get a long overdue refresh during the September 9 Apple press event. And yesterday news surfaced

that shipping time for the device has leaped to 1-2 weeks, which could be an indication that Apple is holding onto its stock until after the event. That got me wondering: Apart from boosting its paltry 160GB hard drive to something much

meatier, and improving its media-management software, how exactly could

Apple make the TV into an utterly fabulous gizmo?

Hulu Integration Right Out of the Box

Hulu is ascendant at the moment–even beating Time Warner Cable in recent viewing stats. It’s time for Apple to sign a deal with Hulu to get it working directly through the Apple TV. This would transform the Apple TV from a slightly redundant media-sharing device into a seriously worthwhile set-top box. If both companies played nice together, it could allow Hulu to challenge the existing big players in TV content, and Apple to offer a competing model to the closed system that the big, mean cable companies currently operate–especially if it added in some kind of subscription bargain to the iTunes movie and TV show store.

There’s no need for Apple to stop with Hulu either–a wide selection of Web-video content companies would build the Apple TV’s desirability even more.

Apple TV App Store

This is a little left-field, but just think about what would happen if Apple released a software development kit for the TV, much as it’s done for the iPhone, and launched an Apple TV App Store. This could transform the TV into a much, much more powerful machine. And why not? It’s basically a network-connectable dedicated computer running a flavor of OS X. Add some extra functionality to Apple’s signature infra-red remote, and the Remote Control app that already works on the iPhone, and you could enable much more sophisticated user interaction than Apple TV’s UI currently supports.