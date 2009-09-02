In Advertising, Stupidity Can Win You Awards [UPDATED]

There are plenty of clever, big-hearted, decent people in the ad industry. But how stupid can ad guys get? Really, really, really stupid. With an extra helping of stupid sauce on the side.

DDB Brazil, hoping to drum up business with the World Wildlife Fund, created this ad, which pointed out that the body count of the Indian Ocean Tsunami dwarfed that of September 11, and admonished, “The planet is brutally powerful. Respect it. Preserve it.” Just this morning, the WWF condemned the ad, claiming that it never solicited nor approved it–and further citing DDB Brazil for illegal use of its logo.

Aside from the tastelessness of invoking September 11 in such a crass and sensationalistic way, I’d like to point out that even on its own terms the ad is moronic. It seems to be suggesting that in failing to conserve our resources, we’re opening the door to natural cataclysms.

This idea has some merit. Rising ocean temperatures caused by global warming are probably making hurricanes more frequent and intense. If the ad had mentioned a hurricane, maybe it would have at least made sense. (Nevermind that you can’t statistically link one hurricane with global warming.) But the tsunami was not a hurricane. It was caused by an earthquake.

And yet, it gets even more laughable: The ad managed to win an award at the One Show, which is supposed to highlight the year’s best ad work. Proving, I guess, that the grand poobahs that judge advertising contests are sometimes just as stupid as the people they’re judging. The One Show has now pulled the ad from its award listings. Nice.

Of course, the annals of ad history are littered with stupidly offensive work. And here’s two more very recent examples, just for kicks.