WorkLifeSuccess: the Secret to Doing More with Less

When it comes to personal

performance the secret to doing more with less is rhythm. If you have ever tapped your toes to a

beat you have experienced what every good drummer relies on: the power of the

groove.

First the groove lays down

the beat. Once the beat is established, there is more energy to stay with it. Once

you’re in it, it’s hard to get out, easy to stay in.

The groove makes it

possible for powerful improvisation – the stronger the structure, the more

impact the solo.

Your grooves come from the rhythms

of your life. This is where you get to do more with less. Without a rhythm,

every little thing takes its own, individual effort. With a rhythm, you ride on

the pulse and take care of the basics without breaking a sweat.

Once you have a rhythm you

carry out the basics systematically and consistently. Then you direct energy toward

riskier propositions. When you are ready to rise to a new level, your vigor is

channeled into a surge that raises the bar: your solo. Then you use your groove

to maintain a higher level.

There are many rhythms to use

like this. The rhythm of the day: morning has its own special energy, as does

mid-day and evening. Get to know them, work them. Some people start the day clearing their inbox, others head to

the coffee shop to greet colleagues. If you know what you are doing, you can

make it work harder for you. More from less.