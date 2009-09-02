WorkLifeSuccess: the Secret to Doing More with Less

When it comes to personal
performance the secret to doing more with less is rhythm. If you have ever tapped your toes to a
beat you have experienced what every good drummer relies on: the power of the
groove.
First the groove lays down
the beat. Once the beat is established, there is more energy to stay with it. Once
you’re in it, it’s hard to get out, easy to stay in.
The groove makes it
possible for powerful improvisation – the stronger the structure, the more
impact the solo.
Your grooves come from the rhythms
of your life. This is where you get to do more with less. Without a rhythm,
every little thing takes its own, individual effort. With a rhythm, you ride on
the pulse and take care of the basics without breaking a sweat.
Once you have a rhythm you
carry out the basics systematically and consistently. Then you direct energy toward
riskier propositions. When you are ready to rise to a new level, your vigor is
channeled into a surge that raises the bar: your solo. Then you use your groove
to maintain a higher level.
There are many rhythms to use
like this. The rhythm of the day: morning has its own special energy, as does
mid-day and evening. Get to know them, work them. Some people start the day clearing their inbox, others head to
the coffee shop to greet colleagues. If you know what you are doing, you can
make it work harder for you. More from less.
Nature provides the rhythm
of the seasons, the changes in the weather. I live in North America. Here the
winter months are the time to plant seeds, dream up new ideas. The spring is
when I build on those seeds and turn them into new works. Summer is for steady growth, and fall
brings the harvest. I always do a review of my year in September and then turn
my lessons and successes into a final effort that brings new bounty before
winter.
Use your man-made rhythms:
the fiscal year, the annual review, strategic planning, and so on. If you use
them like a groove, you will be amazed at what able tools they are, enabling you
to take your performance to a new level. Instead of feeling weighed down by the
bureaucracy of it all, prepare for these regular events and work them to new
ends… your ends.
Enjoy the rhythms in your
life… use them to do more with less effort spent.