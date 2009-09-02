Socially Networked Content: Why TV & Film Need Social Media

A lot has

been said about radio 3.0 and TV 3.0, but what does it all mean?

Some like my friend Jeff Pulver are calling this period of convergence Now Media (Old Media + New Media = NOW Media). Essentially the fusion of both old media and new media and thus the creation of a new media channel.

What does

the experience of watching TV, listening to the radio, and movie-going look like

when you add social media and mobile? How will producers, writers, programmers and even the creative community adjust to meet and satiate an

appetite that says “I want it now, I want it here, I want it on my terms and I

want to be able to tell my friends how good this show/movie/program is?”

Last year my new friends at Networked Insights released a study “Measuring The Social” that proves some interesting trends. For decades, we’ve relied on Nielsen ratings to judge the popularity of television shows. The Networked

Insights research compared the Top 10 Nielsen shows to the Networked Insights

list of Top 10 shows with social interactions (reading, rating, sharing,

linking and inviting). The findings were incredibly insightful. Half of the Top

shows with social interactions do not appear on the Top 10 Nielsen list. The show Criminal Minds (Family Plug: Criminal Minds co-stars this author’s cousin Shemar Moore) does not appear on Nielsen Top

10 list but is the second highest rated on Networked Insights list.

“You have a generation that grew up in an industrial age mass productions, large institutions, standardizations….Now you have a new generation that does not respond to that structure . It’s built on demassification, individualism, and customization. Television at its core, is designed to push content to the masses, and is not designed for telling stories and disseminating information…at least not like net” (“Is TV Driving Social Media’s Success”…Michael Hackmer)

I contend

that the most popular shows are not those with the most viewers, but rather the shows

that create the most conversations online. These are the shows that advertisers should be crawling all over. New and unique ways to engage consumers. For example, when I watch the show “24” I’m chatting about the show on Twitter and Facebook with thousands of other fans. On weekends, I have been appearing on CNN as an on-air expert providing social media commentary on the weekly news stories and use an alternative channel strategy. While shooting my CNN segment via Skype, I simultaneously use another camera to stream live via my own branded channel on Ustream. When my segment is finished on CNN, I often stay on for 2 hours engaging my audience in a deeper discussion around the stories I just discussed. Recent coverage of Professor Gates’ arrest and conversations in my alternative channel led to creation of a Twitter Hashtag (#TRIA-Talking Race In America), Facebook Group, and conversation that is still happening today. Why do I take this approach? Because the content has created a conversation that I want to encourage and expand the life of and social media offers that like nothing else. So the question is how do you produce media for a

multi-minding, multi-screen audience? Or rather the question should be posed, how do

you produce television when the advertisers begin to truly start valuing and pay for

social interactions?