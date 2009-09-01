Fast Company Is Hiring

I’m looking for an experienced online journalist to stay ahead of the tips, leaks and pitches coming to the digital team each day, and assist the writers in conceiving and executing their stories. The editorial mix is evolving rapidly, we’re breaking news on a more regular basis and traffic to the site has doubled this year. A seasoned online editor with a voracious media appetite and an eye for the most talked-about stories of the day will help further this growth. Basic knowledge of online content management tools and graphics programs is a must, ideally in a high-metabolism environment that publishes multiple stories an hour.

Along with running the daily news feed, the editor will work with the online and print magazine staff to develop feature stories and special edit packages throughout the year. A background in business or technology writing is helpful, but even better is a generalist who can interpret entertainment, culture, politics, health, sports and every other topic through the Fast Company lens.

This position reports to me. The salary and benefits are commensurate with experience, and competitive with print and online publications. To apply, send a short email by September 7, with your resume in the body text, to noah (at) fastcompany.com – subject line: Editor Job.