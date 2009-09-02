How Oracle and Sun Microsystems Can Reduce Buy-out Stress

As an organizational
development consultant, I have worked with several organizations that have
either merged, or where one has bought the other. Based on best practices and
mistakes I’ve experienced with clients I offer ten ways for Oracle and Sun
Microsystems to reduce stress amongst their employees. Some of them may already
be in process.
1- Recognize that no matter how great their employee reduction
packages are, leaving will still be extremely stressful.
2- Provide up to date information on the change process
to employees. There is always anxiety when organizations merge, or one buys the
other. The more correct information people have, the more they feel in control
of their situation, even if they have no influence over events.
3- Be aware of rumors and misinformation, and stop them
before they spread.
4- Create an environment where managers and employees
have direct communication and managers are visible. Provide opportunities for
people to talk with managers and each other.
5- Recognize and accept that there are two distinct
cultures involved.
6- Stay away from focusing on how you think employees
should react and focus on how they are reacting,
7- Identify specific cultural differences and how they
will impact both organizations.
8- Develop and implement a process so that employees
understand specific differences in culture.
9- Determine what adjustments employees need to make in
order to be even more successful.
10- View this as a diversity
and inclusion issue and provide tools to employees so they can leverage the
differences and find commonalities.
Simma Lieberman