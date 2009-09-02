How Oracle and Sun Microsystems Can Reduce Buy-out Stress

As an organizational development consultant, I have worked with several organizations that have either merged, or where one has bought the other. Based on best practices and mistakes I’ve experienced with clients I offer ten ways for Oracle and Sun Microsystems to reduce stress amongst their employees. Some of them may already be in process.

1- Recognize that no matter how great their employee reduction

packages are, leaving will still be extremely stressful.

2- Provide up to date information on the change process

to employees. There is always anxiety when organizations merge, or one buys the

other. The more correct information people have, the more they feel in control

of their situation, even if they have no influence over events.

3- Be aware of rumors and misinformation, and stop them

before they spread.

4- Create an environment where managers and employees

have direct communication and managers are visible. Provide opportunities for

people to talk with managers and each other.

5- Recognize and accept that there are two distinct

cultures involved.

6- Stay away from focusing on how you think employees

should react and focus on how they are reacting,