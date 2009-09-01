Cool Smarts

advertisement

advertisement

Who would have thought Microsoft could be cool? Not Microsoft the company, the product line or substandard tech

support. No, Microsoft marketing is cool because they engineered a

reverse promotion campaign that leveraged a competitor’s positioning,

used it to attack their weakness and amplify a Microsoft strength all

in one sweep. That’s cool. Anyone with a pulse is familiar with the great ad campaign designed by Apple,

pitting a dowdy looking actor as a generic PC, and a young hipster

(Justin Long in real life) as a Mac. Justin played the Mac role as low

key, friendly, effective, peaceable and, in a sub dude way, cool.

Justin was also the voice of Alvin in Alvin and the Chipmunks, so we have to subtract three ‘cool points’. For a company built primarily on image and vendor lock-in, Apple did

a great job. Their ads were memorable and also provided a method for

serially picking on the weaknesses of Windows. They made being a Mac cool and being

a PC a crime against humanity. Combined with the everlasting Windows

Vista fiasco, the campaign seriously damaged Microsoft sales, brand and

market mindshare. Microsoft used judo.

advertisement

Like most take-down martial arts, judo recommends using your

opponent’s weight against them. Don’t bother hitting a 260 linebacker

in the face because it might merely amuse him. Instead let him charge

you and then help him convert his forward momentum into downward

momentum. Once he in on the floor and you are standing over him you can

then either run like hell or execute a ‘ground-and-pound’ attack. Microsoft grounded and is pounding Apple. Take the basic premise of the Apple ads, which paraphrased is “Macs

are cool and PCs are a headache.” These concepts were communicated by

actors as proxies for operating systems and hardware. In the process

Apple made ‘PC’ a dirty word, which was their intent. They wanted to

position Macintoshes as the un-PC. Apple’s ad campaign was so

successful, that they created momentum. Microsoft responded with their “laptop hunter” ad campaign,

and in doing so Microsoft used Apple’s momentum against them, changing

the basic conflict between Apple and Microsoft. Apple said Macs are

cool, but Microsoft said PCs are smart. The average consumer knows they

will never be cool, so being smart is an attractive option. Let us itemize things Microsoft marketing did to judo Apples ads: Apple used actors – Microsoft used real people in real stores (Fry’s no less).

Apple picked on Windows weaknesses – Microsoft promoted their

strength, namely getting more bang for the buck (smart consumerism).

strength, namely getting more bang for the buck (smart consumerism). Apple only sold against Windows, not promoting their strengths –

Microsoft buyers are shown listing their required features and “getting

what I want” for less.

Microsoft buyers are shown listing their required features and “getting what I want” for less. At the end each of those real consumers says “I’m a PC”. Central to all of this is that Microsoft took Apple’s momentum in

creating a negative “I’m a PC” stereotype and used it to sell Windows

market strengths. When paired with allegedly real consumers shopping,

comparing and choosing PCs, Apple’s momentum becomes Microsoft’s

momentum. Using real consumers also eliminated the advertising

advantage Apple obtained with actors (and given that Justin stared in

such epic cinematic endeavors as Happy Campers and Idiocracy, we can take him only so seriously).

advertisement

In promotions, perception is everything. Apple had a good start by

amplifying dissatisfaction with Windows weaknesses, but they did not

capitalize on their own momentum by shifting the focus of their ads to

Mac strengths. Microsoft was able abscond with that momentum and used

it to sell Windows market strengths with more authenticity. The genius was that they did not stand toe-to-toe with Apple and

slug it out. They hijacked Apple’s efforts and picked their pockets in

one smooth move. That’s smart and cool.