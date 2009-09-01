100 Years of Competitive Bikes, Races, & Riders

The bicycle has made its way through many cycles of its own over the past hundred years, particularly those that have lead the pack in innovations in competitive racing. Vintage Bicycle Press’ latest book, The Competition Bicycle combines the studio photography of Jean-Pierre Praderes with texts by Jan Heine, editor of Bicycle Quarterly magazine, to explain the evolution of these racing bikes from ancient high-wheelers to modern time-trial machines with carbon fiber disc wheels. Together with the publisher, we have prepared a slideshow with some of the highlights from the book.

