Role Model: Ruzena Bacjcsy by Telle Whitney, CEO of the Anita Borg Institute for Women and Technology

Each year at the Anita Borg Institute’s Grace Hopper Celebration of Women in Computing Conference , I have the privilege to recognize the Anita Borg Technical Leadership award recipient . Role models are so important to the community of technical leaders, and the list of past recipients of the Anita Borg Technical Leaders award includes women with world changing contributions. This year’s winner is no exception.

Ruzena Bacjcsy is a professor at UC Berkeley, with a remarkable track record of firsts. She came to Berkeley as the founding director of the Center for Information Technology

Research in the Interest of Society (CITRIS). CITRIS is an Institute at UC Berkeley whose mission is to create information technology solutions for many of our most pressing social, environmental, and health care problems. Ruzena was the first women to head the Directorate of Computer and Information Science and Engineering (CISE) at NSF. While at CISE in NSF, she worked to establish financial support for large research initiatives, ultimately acquiring over 200 million dollars in research funds. NSF is one of the primary funding agencies for the computing research community, and this support has led to untold research breakthroughs that affect our lives and our world.

