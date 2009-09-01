Deloitte Poll Highlights Weak State of Innovation Practice

In case you missed it, a recent on-line poll conducted by Deloitte confirms the dismal state of innovation practice in companies. At a time when companies need to produce more vehicles for value delivery to climb out the financial doldrums, innovation is a vital force that can be brought to bear on the challenge. Yet, most companies are not prepared to meet the challenge. In the Deloitte poll, 31% of the executives surveyed indicated that innovation happens by accident in their company, and only 14% said that innovation is clearly defined within their company.

It is no wonder that many companies are struggling to get their arms

around this innovation thing. Just last week, I visited with several

leading companies, and questions around innovation, establishing

repeatable innovation as a value-driving core competence, and building

a sustainable, high-performance innovation culture were the key topics

these companies wanted help with. Fortunately for these companies,

they recognize that fundamental change is need if they are to emerge

from the quagmire of accident innovation. Yet, many companies aren’t

even aware that there is a problem in the organization and that there

is a path to innovation success.

A couple years ago, an Innovation Practice Maturity Model was described in a post on Innovating To Win.

This model has withstood the scrutiny of practice, so it seems timely

to review the characteristics of each of the four stages of the model.

Ask yourself, “Where does my organization fit in this model, and what

should we be doing to advance our innovation capabilities?”

Stage I: Accidental Innovation

At

this first stage, the organization has not begun implementing

structured innovation. Companies are generally unaware that there

exist approaches to achieve repeatable, on-demand innovation.

Innovation is poorly, if at all, understood. Because these

organizations do not recognize innovation as a competence that can be

developed and harnessed, there is no infrastructure to support good

innovation disciplines and no sponsorship to promote such practices.

As a result, innovation is not repeatable, predictable or reliable, and

ROI on investment in R&D falls well short of expectations.

Stage II: Situational Innovation

Organizations

evolve to the second stage when awareness of structured innovation

methods lead the organizations to test these methods. Limited

investments in tools and methods are made to support a specific test

case. A team is assembled to try out the new innovation methods in the

context of a highly visible project. Narrowly focused knowledge asset

mining may also be done in support of the project as well. While these

initial projects are often highly successful, the momentum coming out

of these projects is rarely leveraged because the organization is not

yet committed to the path of innovation excellence. As a result,

innovation skills are often not retained and must be rebuilt with each

new iteration of trying out the concept of structured innovation.

Stage III: Repeatable Innovation

In

this stage of innovation process maturity, the successes with early

trials have led to genuine enthusiasm for the broader deployment of

innovation best practices. The organization develops innovation

specialists who become leveraged resources within the company and are

assigned to projects on an as-needed basis. Investment in innovation

infrastructure grows as both the innovation specialists are equipped

with the proper tools, and the general knowledge worker population is

given access to innovation tools and knowledge research technologies.

While the company begins to experience the benefits of repeatable

innovation, innovation is still opportunistic, targeting specific

projects, and tends to be contained within pockets of the

organization.

Stage IV: High-Performance Innovation

In

this final phase of innovation practice development, an organization is

committed to establishing innovation a core competency. Formal

corporate programs for innovation best practices are created. These

programs help to integrate innovation as a key part of the corporate

culture and the organizations established product development

processes, providing an operational framework to unify strategy,

communities, knowledge assets, and process. A hierarchy of innovation

practitioners is developed to optimize the availability and

leveragability of innovation skills within the enterprise. Innovation

skills are widely deployed within the entire innovation worker

population, with basic innovation practice training becoming an

integral part of team and individual employee development. In this

stage of innovation practice development, corporations begin to broadly

leverage knowledge assets. Innovation best practices, supported by

precise knowledge retrieval, become integrated into the organizational

fabric.