A Teepee for Suburban Design Geeks

One of the beats we stay on top of is temporary architecture–also known as hobo design. So it’s with great enthusiasm that we bring you John Paananen’s suburban teepee.

Granted, it’s not hobo design at its purest. But still, it’s hobo inspired: Paananen, a recent graduate of Cranbrook’s masters program in 3-D design, wanted to translate the old-time designs for igloos, yurts, and teepees into a modern-construction vernacular. This is what he produced, and it became his home for seven months. It’s now on view at AguaFina Gardens International in Sylvan Lake, Michigan.

