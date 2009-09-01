Mobile Payments Are Taking Off. But Which One to Use?

Mobile payments system Boku just announced that it will work with a bevy of social networks and gaming sites. But competitor Zong , was recently chosen to pilot Facebook’s virtual currency, called Credits. Both sites will face considerable opposition from Obopay , a seasoned startup that recently earned the backing of mobile phone giant Nokia for its Nokia Money payment system. Mobile payments are convenient, fast and easy–but which service should you use?

That depends on what you want to do. Mobile payments services work in two ways: some allow you to buy stuff from online retailers using your phone, while others allow you to send money to your friends. A couple of services do both. Here’s the rundown.

If you’re a worldwide user, it’s hard to beat Boku‘s dead-simple setup and its 56-country availability. When you buy things online with Boku, you simply navigate to a participating site and punch in your cell phone number. You get a confirmation text, to which you reply “Y” to say yes to the charges. The sum then shows up on your cell phone bill. That’s great for in-game purchases or retail items, but it doesn’t let you send money to your peers.

Zong works similarly. The company got its start doing TV-based voting (think American Idol) in Europe, and then leveraged its carrier relationships to start the payments division. While Zong is only available in 19 countries, the company’s been around for almost 10 years, which should be long enough to comfort any nervous adopters. Punch in your mobile number, confirm, and the charge appears on your bill. Again, this is only for paying for things online–not for spotting your friend a few bucks.

Obopay is more sophisticated, because it lets you actually send money to other individuals–not just online businesses. But that also means you need to create an account and charge it up with money, something that’s not necessary on Zong or Boku. You can also use Obopay online, without a phone, and since it has partnered with Nokia, it’ll have extensive worldwide availability before too long.