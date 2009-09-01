Best Practices in Executive Leadership

“I always believe that ultimately, if people are paying attention,
then we get good government and good leadership,” says President Barack
Obama. “And when we get lazy, as a democracy and civically start taking
shortcuts, then it results in bad government and politics.” It is of
the essence that our business leaders, big and small, take the reigns
of our economy and lead the country in an honest, hard-working and
innovative direction to emerge from these challenging times more
learned and smarter than before.
It is the key executive posts that will need to demonstrate the best
practices to lead the way. We surveyed industry experts to glean the
best practices in each key executive post: chief executive, marketing,
financial and operating officer. In the coming weeks we will share
these key insights and explore how to effectively lead and coordinate
management teams.
Chief Executive Officer (CEO) – CEOs have an incredible
balance between internal and external communications. From the top
floor to the bottom, it’s incredibly important to have a finely tuned
pulse on what is happening in and outside of your company. Leading
executive teams in upper management to the entry level employees, the
CEO has an incredible responsibility to coordinate and lead his / her
vision. We explore the effective techniques for each type of
communication no matter which floor you’re communicating with.
Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) – CMOs have to balance their
responsibility to drive business performance and brand development over
the long-run, while delivering short-term results. In the quick-turn
world of CMOs, sometimes tactics drive strategies. Everyone needs
results now, so CMOs are often stuck in the loop of trying to drive
immediate results instead of creating a plan that could work but may
take months to come to fruition. For aspiring CMOs, newly appointed
CMOs, or those who have managed to survive in this difficult
environment, we share our perspective on key areas of focus in
providing marketing leadership.
Chief Financial Officer (CFO) – Today, the CFO is much
more than an accountant and reporter of earnings, there is the
opportunity to provide strategic impact in collaborating with the
management team to shape the business. Ultimately, the CFO is
responsible for leadership over company monetary performance. We share
the advantages of key metrics in business performance, the role of risk
manager and the importance of understanding IT and data management
systems.
Chief Operating Officer (COO) — As the senior
manager of daily operations, the COO must provide internal leadership
and coordinate routine activities. As such, the COO must ensure the
company is efficient and in-line with the CEO’s strategic vision. Now,
more than ever…
