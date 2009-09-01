Best Practices in Executive Leadership

“I always believe that ultimately, if people are paying attention, then we get good government and good leadership,” says President Barack Obama. “And when we get lazy, as a democracy and civically start taking shortcuts, then it results in bad government and politics.” It is of the essence that our business leaders, big and small, take the reigns of our economy and lead the country in an honest, hard-working and innovative direction to emerge from these challenging times more learned and smarter than before.

It is the key executive posts that will need to demonstrate the best

practices to lead the way. We surveyed industry experts to glean the

best practices in each key executive post: chief executive, marketing,

financial and operating officer. In the coming weeks we will share

these key insights and explore how to effectively lead and coordinate

management teams.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) – CEOs have an incredible

balance between internal and external communications. From the top

floor to the bottom, it’s incredibly important to have a finely tuned

pulse on what is happening in and outside of your company. Leading

executive teams in upper management to the entry level employees, the

CEO has an incredible responsibility to coordinate and lead his / her

vision. We explore the effective techniques for each type of

communication no matter which floor you’re communicating with.

Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) – CMOs have to balance their

responsibility to drive business performance and brand development over

the long-run, while delivering short-term results. In the quick-turn

world of CMOs, sometimes tactics drive strategies. Everyone needs

results now, so CMOs are often stuck in the loop of trying to drive

immediate results instead of creating a plan that could work but may

take months to come to fruition. For aspiring CMOs, newly appointed

CMOs, or those who have managed to survive in this difficult

environment, we share our perspective on key areas of focus in

providing marketing leadership.

Chief Financial Officer (CFO) – Today, the CFO is much

more than an accountant and reporter of earnings, there is the

opportunity to provide strategic impact in collaborating with the

management team to shape the business. Ultimately, the CFO is

responsible for leadership over company monetary performance. We share

the advantages of key metrics in business performance, the role of risk

manager and the importance of understanding IT and data management

systems.



Chief Operating Officer (COO) — As the senior

manager of daily operations, the COO must provide internal leadership

and coordinate routine activities. As such, the COO must ensure the

company is efficient and in-line with the CEO’s strategic vision. Now,

more than ever…

