Yellow+Blue Offers Triple-Bottom-Line Inspiration for Struggling Wineries

The wine industry is poised to undergo a radical transformation. Faced with slipping sales and high overhead, many wineries have been forced to confront a basic truth about American wine drinkers: 80% of wine is consumed within a week of purchase, yet it’s packaged in

one of the most wasteful, unnecessarily heavy materials. Glass represents 50% of the

shipping weight for a bottle of wine and it’s not very

likely to be recycled–only about 15% of wine bottles actually end up being recycled. Due to a growing desire to be green, the number of boxed wines have become even more prevalent–but the stigma attached to box wine means it is still not widely accepted by wine drinkers (in 2007, I wrote about the challenge of French importer French Rabbit in making TetraPak wine for Fast Company). The new company Yellow+Blue takes their sustainability mission a step beyond responsible packaging, focusing on consumers who are passionate about the story. The company claims their choices have made them profitable during the biggest sales dip in the industry in years.

A RIPE OPPORTUNITY

Matthew Cain had been importing wine for the past 15 years, bringing small, high quality producers from France and Italy to the U.S. But about two years ago, Cain started to question the “ridiculousness” of wine packaging, including the wastefulness of shipping heavy bottles halfway around the world. He was lucky enough to work for over a decade with the legendary Kermit Lynch, who impressed upon him some solutions for keeping wine safe. “Wine is fragile,” Cain says he learned from Lynch. “It was of particular importance to me is that wine is protected.” Of course any wine that would need to be aged longer could be kept

in glass, but for the wine that was drank within a week, a smarter

solution could ensure that wine was produced and stored in a way that was perhaps even better than glass. The challenge became an issue of putting wine in the safest environment possible that would also be safe for the environment.





Matthew Cain (right) with winemaker at winery Fabril Alto Verde in Argentina. (Photo: David Fields)

Cain first went to work finding his grapes. He vowed to work only with vineyards that shared his values, locating four organic vineyards worldwide, including the first certified organic vineyard in Argentina, Bodega Nanni, as well as one of only two certified biodynamic wineries in South America, Fabril Alto Verde. In addition, Cain works with an organic winery outside Alicante, Spain, and he will soon begin working with De Martino, a winery in Chile that’s supersustainable: It’s the only winery certified by the Kyoto Treaty, producing more energy than it uses and managing a wastewater plant.



Spools of flattened TetraPaks before they’re filled at the U.S. packaging plant.

INSIDE THE BOX

Yellow+Blue went with a choice that is becoming increasingly popular for wine: a TetraPak with graphic design by Terry Scullin at TMinus1 Creative. Wine is not “boxed” on site, instead, to save even more money in shipping, as well as energy expenditure, the wine is shipped in insulated steel containers by boat to the U.S., where the wine is “boxed” in a domestic facility. This factor alone saves the company millions of dollars in shipping. “A case of wine in glass is 9 liters and weighs 40 pounds,” says Cain. “My wine is 12 liters and weighs 28 pounds. A case of wine in glass is 50% wine and 50% packaging. We are 93% wine and 7% packaging.”