Thinkers50 Business Guru Competition

The Times of London and McGraw-Hill together sponsor an annual “guru competition” – a World’s Got Talent among management thinkers. Last year’s winner was CK Prahalad — no big surprise, given his enduring stature, and well deserved given his fascinating work in the fourth tier. Check him and others out at www.thinkers50.com .

The winners are chosen on the basis of voting and judging – don’t really know what the mix is. The criteria are:

1. Originality of Ideas

Are the ideas and examples used by the thinker original?

2. Practicality of Ideas

Have the ideas promoted by the thinker been implemented in organizations? And, has the implementation been successful?

3. Presentation Style

How proficient is the thinker at presenting his/her ideas orally?

4. Written Communication

How proficient is the thinker at presenting his/her ideas in writing?

5. Loyalty of Followers

How committed are the thinker’s disciples to spreading the message and putting it to work?