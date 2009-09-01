Kidrobot Launches Mobile Scavenger Hunt

Dubbed the Dunny Hunt, the 5-day promotional scavenger hunt

involves downloading a free app–BeeTagg Reader for the iPhone and a QR Code

Reader for other phones–to scan and read QR codes, which send you to URLs for

Dunny downloads. Collecting the virtual toys ups your chances of winning. Clues from

the Kidrobot newsletter, the Kidrobot store, and its Twitter feed will

lead you to the QR codes around the city.

QR codes have long been in use in Japan–from packaging to

promotional fliers to brochures–easily scanned by taking a picture with a phone

(any regular camera phone works)–but they have yet to be widespread in the U.S. They’ve been seen more recently

though, with a QR code on the cover of The Hills

star Lauren Conrad’s new book L.A. Candy

and in Green Day’s promotional materials for their May album “21st Century Breakdown.”

The campaign, launched by brand specialists We Are Plus, is

clearly targeting a niche of Manhattan-based, smartphone-wielding designer toy

fans, so it could be a good (and creative) use of QR codes. And seeing how

there are only about 69 followers on Twitter right now, you might have a good shot

at winning something if you get on it quick.