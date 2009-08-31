Four Ways to Make Your iPhone Invincible

We’ve been hearing a lot about the fragility of our iPhones: The French say that they’re spontaneously exploding, and some very un-scientific BlackBerry comparisons tell us they can’t take the abuse a RIM phone can (see video below).

But having an Apple device doesn’t mean treating it like jewelry. Check out the Tech21 iBand. Using the fanciful magic that is materials science, Tech21 has created a gooey case for your iPhone or iPod Touch that is soft and flexible to the touch, but hardens up like rock as soon as it feels an abrupt impact. The material it’s made from is called d3o, and it works by diffusing the energy from an impact throughout the rest of the case. When you drop the iPhone, the molecules in d3o lock in place, and the energy radiates to neighboring molecules until it’s absorbed the entire impact. If you’re wondering why this space-age material is being used in a lowly iPhone case, you’re on to something; it’s also been recruited for motorcycle armor. Watch in the video below as a guy wraps his finger in the stuff and gets it whacked with a mallet.

The iBand will be available in September for $25, but if you can’t wait that long, you can try for other kinds of toughness in the meantime. Verisign released an app this spring that turns your iPhone into a top-secret key generator for all the sites you use most frequently. It’s called VIP Access and initial reviews of the app, which is free, are overwhelmingly positive. It works like this: you tell Verisign which sites you want it to protect (eBay, PayPal, your online banking, email, and so on) and it will co-opt the login process each time you navigate to that site with your browser.

Instead of putting in your normal username and password, Versign will as you for a special code that is generated at random by your iPhone. The idea is that while hackers may intercept your login info, they probably won’t get their hands on your iPhone as well. The code numbers reset every 30 seconds, and it’s not site-specific, so a thief that nabs your iPhone won’t know which sites work with your codes. Check out the demo below.