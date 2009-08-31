Wireless Electricity, Explained

Recently, we brought news of the slew of technologies and start-ups competing to bring the dream of wireless electricity to market. Last month, Eric Giler, the CEO of WiTricity–the most technically advanced and ambitious company in the bunch–took the stage at TED Global to demonstrate the technology. The video has just been posted to the web, and it’s amazing stuff. Watch as Giler walks through the magnectic field conveying the energy without getting fried, or even so much as tickled: