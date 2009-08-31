Boca Raton Cops Are Using Twitter–Crime Fighting Has Changed Forever

What did Lance Armstrong do when thieves made off with his one-of-a-kind time trial bike? The seven-time Tour de France champ tweeted about it . Four days after posting a TwitPic of the bike, a reward offering, and a plea to his Facebook fans, the treasured set of wheels was escorted back to him by the Sacramento police.

Author and Brooklyn mom, Beth Harpaz, recovered her son’s stolen bike in a similar way. “We tracked the perp down using email and Facebook, turning our big-city neighborhood into a nosy small town with a virtual front porch,” she wrote in the Huffington post.

People like Harpaz have been taking matters into their own hands through social media platforms for some time now, but only now are police departments and prosecutors beginning to do the same–raising a host of questions about how best to utilize the tools available.

In Boca Raton, Florida, the police are tapping the power of Twitter to help fight crime. Dan Alexander, chief of the Boca Raton Police Department, tweets links back to surveillance videos and reports on their Web site, Alexander, who goes by the Twitter handle of @bocachief, says it operates much like the old “977-TIPS” hotline as a “new way to engage constituents.”

But a quick scan of Chief Alexander’s Twitter page reveals that he is doing more than just broadcasting. He tweets links to articles and responds with frequency to those who have questions or chime in with tips.

“I’ve formed relationships I would not have without Twitter,” he explains. And while the police are notoriously private about the details of unsolved crimes, as well as about themselves, Chief Alexander believes, “If [the tweets] are personal and relevant, we have the opportunity to influence behavior as we dialogue.”

Christa Miller, principal of her own eponymous communications firm that focuses on public safety says that Chief Alexander “gets it.” Her blog, Cops 2.0 has several case studies of police departments using social media to help them serve their communities more effectively. Still, she admits she has mixed feelings about law enforcement on Twitter.