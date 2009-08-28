For those who live in the United Kingdom, or have ever been there, know what I am referring to. “Mind the Gap” is prominently displayed in the railway stations. Street vendors and shops also sell t-shirts that prominently display “Mind the Gap” logo. I own one myself.

“Mind the Gap” is a warning to train passengers of the sometimes significant gap between the train door and the station platform.

Due to the rough economic times there has evolved a significant gap between entrepreneurs and venture capital firms who fund their startup dreams.

How do we mind this gap right here in the Unites States of America?