The Wrong Number Scam

It starts where someone “accidentally” leaves you a voice mail giving you the best stock tip to buy that red hot stock that will triple in value.

Here is a transcript from of such a call from the SEC website:

“Hey Tracy, it’s Debbie. I couldn’t find your old number and Tammy says this is the new one. I hope it’s the right one. Anyway, remember that hot stock exchange guy that I’m dating? He gave my father that stock tip on the company that went from under a buck to like three bucks in two weeks and you were mad I didn’t call you? Well I’m calling you now! This new company is supposed to be like the next really hot clothing thing. And they’re making some big news announcement this week. The stock symbol is … He says buy now. It’s at like 50 cents and it’s going up to like 5 or 6 bucks this week so get as much as you can. Call me on my cell, I’m still in Orlando. My Dad and I are buying a bunch tomorrow and I already called Kelly and Ron too. Anyway I miss you, give me a call. Bye.”

If you get a message like this, it’s not a wrong number at all. Instead, it is from someone who is being paid to leave these messages on a whole lot of answering machines. The people paying for this message to go out on hundreds or thousands of answering machines own some of this stock.

Buyer beware…caveat emptor! If it’s too good to be true…it probably is.