Knowing the Signs

Recently here in San Diego, a famous sports bar chain located in prime spots around the city closed down, its stores gutted and employees laid off. While perhaps a more common occurrence in these lean times, I submit that the demise of this very well-known and once-popular business was primarily the result of its management team’s inability to recognize changes in their market.

Here are some reasons why I think this way. In the nearly

20 years that I frequented the chain, I never saw a change in its menu or décor

one bit. Moreover, while this company was unquestionably the local pioneer of

family-friendly sports dining in town when it opened, several competitors have

since come on the scene and are now flourishing, bringing with it stiffer

competition. I would venture to say that the chain’s executives never took

these nuances seriously enough.

Sensing Change

Market shifts are an interesting and guaranteed

phenomenon in business. They often occur without great fanfare or forewarning.

I’ve seen the same thing in our industry of television listening devices; with

the level of competition from also-rans growing significantly since we launched

our operations more than a decade ago. I believe part of the reasons for this

was a bi-product of our own success; we at TV Ears proved there was a lucrative

market to be had. Though I feel that these rival products on the whole are

inferior to ours, it does not mean that I simply discount the signs they show.

So before the next business executive scratches their head in wonderment of

their company’s misfortunes, I offer the following tips to help them recognize

when their market is changing:

– Respect competitors for the value they bring. Many

companies disregard new competitors as not worthy of concern. Though that may

in fact be the case, their presence can provide valuable information on

emerging market trends that must be addressed, particularly if these competitors

show traction for their price, feature or function differences in their product

over the incumbents.

– Recognize the potential in looking beyond the current

market. It’s not uncommon for a company to focus on a particular niche at the

expense of larger opportunities. While getting a “toe-hold” in the early stages

is important to gain interest, adoption and positive cash flow, disregarding

other potential customers in the process could prove hazardous to the

organizations’ overall future health. For instance, we knew early on that while

we initially targeted our assisted listening devices toward audiologists and

hearing health professionals, we would need to break into the retail market in

order to continue our growth. That’s exactly what we’ve done over the past 10

years; for we knew that if we didn’t satisfy that base, someone else would.

– Recognize potential market convergences. I’ve seen

instances when a company creates a new market with its product or service only

to have some multi-national firm sweep in later with a comparable offering at a

lower price and drive them out of business. Entrepreneurs can mitigate this

risk by protecting intellectual property while also focusing on innovation and

staying one step ahead of customer demands. If they’re successful at this

strategy, several things can happen; among them being that the “Big Boy” stops

competing with them altogether or makes an offer to acquire the upstart,

thinking it’s better to join them than beat them.