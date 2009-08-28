Helping a Billion People in 10 Years: Singularity U’s First Graduating Class

How would you tackle the problem of helping a billion people in ten years? That was the question posed to Singularity University’s first graduating class, who formed four teams to tackle it. Their visions have just been unveiled, and are pretty interesting.

If you haven’t heard of Singularity U, you probably should have–it’s a fascinating idea, not like a traditional university at all (which is why it’s unaccredited). It’s mission is to boost the opportunities of the future leaders in high-technology fields like bioscience or robotics, with an emphasis on convergence of different techs to solve that billion people in ten years question. Why does it attract MIT and Harvard types, who have to spend $25,000 in tuition for a nine-week course? Because the school’s board includes people like the futurist Ray Kurzweil, X-Prize CEO Peter Diamandis, funding comes from NASA and Google, and because at graduation you get to present your product ideas to a group of venture capitalists who may very well fund you to make it a reality.

That’s just happened for the first time, so lets look at the individual ideas:

Team Xidar Global Disaster Response tried to conceptualize systems to let people communicate in the aftermath of an apocalyptic event. The idea is to create a “new paradigm for disaster response” that overcomes the usual comms network nightmare after a crisis. The multi-pronged approach includes automated GPS-assisted evacuation from disaster areas via smartphone apps and even network-uplinked live medical information from “eTriage” bracelets that will help medical professionals correctly prioritize their rescue efforts.

Team One Global Voice has tapped into smartphone/mobile phone technology as well, but in this case they’ve tried to work out how to use the spiraling sales of the devices to “accelerate economic development.” Far beyond merely connecting people up to talk about business, the team has imagined a cloud-based modular software platform, accessible via the Web, that would let people quickly snap together an application that would help with specific educational or commercial tasks. The idea is to make it easy to find a job, advertise for employees sell your wares over the net or share other info–all things that could drive economic development in developing nations.

Team Gettaround has clearly been watching SyFy’s show Eureka, and suggested an “intelligent transportation grid.” It uses information gleaned from cell phones and other sensors to track traffic conditions dynamically, which, when coordinated by a clever algorithm, could manage traffic problems as they emerge, and even let people rent out their cars when they don’t need them–it’s a first step to having commuters think of “access” to any vehicle being more important to actually owning one, and it’ll be good for the environment. Ultimately the team plans include automated driving by smart cars.