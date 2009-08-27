12.21.2012: How to cope with Apocalypse

December 21, 2012 has been prophesized by the ancient cyclical Mayan calendar as the apocalypse…the end of the world. Our search engine trigger-happy fingers will definitely lead to a quick web search of “2012” and it will most definitely yield more than 300,000 results for doomsday.

According to the Mayan calendar, doomsday will be on December 21, 2012. Catastrophe or apocalypse is what waits us on this day. Is it true? How can we tell certainly? Unfortunately, NASA has predicted a sharp increase in sun spots for the year 2012.

Fortunately very smart people at NASA and Silicon Valley, apart from others, are already researching on this; umm…let’s say…fallacy or hearsay?

Support new entrepreneurs and companies by investing in solar, celestial, green, clean tech and healthcare sectors. That new entrepreneur could be your colleague who was recently laid off, your own kid, your neighbor, or for that matter even you. Seed them money to venture out and pursue their dreams. In doing so, you may carve a name for yourself by being the “(wo)man behind the (wo)man.”

Who knows what is in store for us? We are mere mortals who can be annihilated with a single gesture from the Almighty. Live for today and leave the future to the Creator.

Have hope…keep the faith…pursue dreams…live life…do well.