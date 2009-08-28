Le Petit Prince Robot Grows Earth’s Plants on Mars

Le Petit Prince robot is perhaps the least optimistic design to come around in a long time. Created by Martin Miklica, the greenhouse robot is “specially designed to help the future exploration and expanding population in the Mars” once we ravage Earth enough to toss it aside and head to the next planet.

The robot can carry and take care of a plant in its glass container and report its movements to Le Petit Prince robots through wireless communication. Le Petit Prince is also designed to scavenge for nutrients. According to Miklica, the Electrolux Design Lab 2009 Finalist is inspired by R2-D2, insects, an egg, and the book The Naked Sun by Isaac Asimov.

Other finalists in the competition include the Renew “smart” steam cleaner, the Naturewash waterless washing machine, and the Teleport Fridge, which teleports food from the store to the fridge.

Check out Le Petit Prince in action below.