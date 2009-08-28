Best of TreeHugger: a Dow Jones for Climate Change, the Aftermath of ‘Clunkers’, and the Coming Electric Car Revolution

In a still-stagnant economy, the “Cash for Clunkers” program got people spending and moved units–but did it benefit the environment at all? Though it was touted as good for industry, good for the air, there are serious doubts that it was actually good for anything –other than middle class consumers. Even if it wasn’t, it inspired an upcoming program that rewards consumers for buying energy efficient products that could be better.

The Carbon Disclosure Project has finished a study revealing that the Global 100 firms need to double their current rate of carbon reductions in order to successfully mitigate the effects of climate change.

BYD, a Chinese auto company backed by Warren Buffett, has announced it will be bringing its ‘most advanced’ car, the all-electric E6, to US shores in 2010–a year ahead of schedule. In other electric auto news, Daimler, a partner of Tesla Motors, is about to begin production on its electric Smart ForTwo (which is, predictably, a two-seat electric smart car) this fall.

But the ability of electric cars to perform in a mass market still relies heavily on consumers’ perception of their battery life–which is why John Laumer examines how long the lithium batteries of the future will last.

Will scientists employ a Dow Jones-type index to keep track of climate change? Researchers in Tel Aviv are studying human teeth to find ways to make lighter, cheaper, and safer airplanes in a project that could revolutionize the aviation industry. Finally, while we’re on innovation, the inventions submitted for consideration for the James Dyson Award were incredible this year–here’s a slideshow for proof.

TreeHugger is the leading online destination for the news and ideas that are driving sustainability mainstream.