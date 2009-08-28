Barack Obama Is Tapping Into Your Brain

The best communicators are the ones who can create and share
a strong narrative story. The best novels are the ones with the most
interesting plot and the best speeches are the ones that arouse an emotional
response from a crowd.
Last week I introduced Dr. Marco Iacoboni, neurologist and neuroscientist
at the Brain Research Institute at the University of California, Los Angeles.
Iacoboni is a leading authority on “mirror neurons,” and after our interview, I
realized that people relate to stories because it is part of their evolutionary
makeup. Stories cause our mirror neurons to fire at similar experiences,
helping us remember and relate.
When humans first started to communicate with each other,
they did so by sharing stories. They kept their history and traditions alive by
spinning a tale to connect a sequence of events. Because this has been going on for so long,
there is something instinctive in our brains that makes us attuned to
narratives and stories.
Stories are how we learn. As Iacoboni explains, “Early on in
life we learn a lot of things through stories. As a child, you listen to your
parents and teachers and you learn lessons from their stories about right and
wrong. When you go to bed, you are told
stories. There is something almost primal about our evolution and development
that leads us back to listening to stories.”
So to be a great communicator, a person needs to understand
the importance of using narratives. To get people excited about a new idea or
thought, he or she needs to be a great storyteller.
This is why Barack Obama had so much success during his 2008
campaign for president. He was able to create a narrative that touched the
hearts of many Americans, and he was able to connect people on a deeper level
than conservative and liberal. Obama was
able to use people’s mirror neurons to naturally and automatically empathize
with him. That ability points us to an interesting behavior that relates
narratives and mirror neurons.
Mirror neurons reveal why narratives are so powerful
Iacoboni conducted an experiment in which he showed people
pictures that morphed together an image of themselves and one of their
friends. Some pictures were more like
the observer and some more like their friends. Then Iacoboni measured mirror
neuron activity when observers looked at the pictures. He found that when the
picture looked more like the observer, the observer’s mirror neurons fired more
strongly.
In other words, the more someone sees himself or herself in
the picture, the more his or her mirror neurons fire. The more people see themselves
in you, the more they relate to you. They think, “This person is like me,” and
since most of us like ourselves, they think, “I like this person. “
Highly influential people tell stories that spark mirror
neurons in others by opening their stories with images, people, sounds, smells
and feelings that others recognize and can relate to. As Iacoboni says,
“Innovators create stories that others want to be part of.”
Obama created a story of solidarity, or hope, that many
Americans got behind. His narrative sparked millions of mirror neurons when he
said, “There’s not a liberal America and a conservative America; there’s the
United States of America. There’s not a black America and white America and
Latino America and Asian America; there’s the United States of America.” Obama
tapped into the empathy of his constituents because he was able to build an
idea that people could see, touch and feel.
Ask yourself the
questions below to see how you can use a narrative within your company to get
your employees and customers excited and focused.
1.
Does
my company have a story? Where did we come from and how did we get here?
2.
Can I
craft my company narrative in a way that other people can relate to?
3. Can reliving my company narrative on a daily basis make my business stronger and more focused?