Barack Obama Is Tapping Into Your Brain

The best communicators are the ones who can create and share a strong narrative story. The best novels are the ones with the most interesting plot and the best speeches are the ones that arouse an emotional response from a crowd.

Last week I introduced Dr. Marco Iacoboni, neurologist and neuroscientist

at the Brain Research Institute at the University of California, Los Angeles.

Iacoboni is a leading authority on “mirror neurons,” and after our interview, I

realized that people relate to stories because it is part of their evolutionary

makeup. Stories cause our mirror neurons to fire at similar experiences,

helping us remember and relate.

When humans first started to communicate with each other,

they did so by sharing stories. They kept their history and traditions alive by

spinning a tale to connect a sequence of events. Because this has been going on for so long,

there is something instinctive in our brains that makes us attuned to

narratives and stories.

Stories are how we learn. As Iacoboni explains, “Early on in

life we learn a lot of things through stories. As a child, you listen to your

parents and teachers and you learn lessons from their stories about right and

wrong. When you go to bed, you are told

stories. There is something almost primal about our evolution and development

that leads us back to listening to stories.”

So to be a great communicator, a person needs to understand

the importance of using narratives. To get people excited about a new idea or

thought, he or she needs to be a great storyteller.

This is why Barack Obama had so much success during his 2008

campaign for president. He was able to create a narrative that touched the

hearts of many Americans, and he was able to connect people on a deeper level

than conservative and liberal. Obama was

able to use people’s mirror neurons to naturally and automatically empathize

with him. That ability points us to an interesting behavior that relates

narratives and mirror neurons.

Mirror neurons reveal why narratives are so powerful