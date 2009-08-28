advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Amazing Fonts, Inspired by Design Masters

By Cliff Kuang1 minute Read

Chris Labrooy is a graphic designer by training, but he’s also got a penchant for product design and architecture. So he fused all of those interests and talents into a series of 3-D fonts, which take famous designers and design styles as their inspiration.

advertisement

Here’s his “Frank” font, based on the works of Frank Gehry. Labrooy used several of the master’s buildings, including the Guggenheim Bilbao, the Experience Music Project in Seattle, and the Dancing House in Prague:

Frank Gehry font

Frank Gehry font

Here, Labrooy takes on the master of 1980s furniture design, Ettore Sottsass:

Ettore Sottsass font

Ettore Sottsass font

Le Corbusier was the patron saint of International Style architecture, and Helvetica was meant to express the same values of universality and functionality. Labrooy combines the two, using rough-cast concrete (Le Corbusier was among the first architects to experiment with the material):

helvetica

“Toyo” uses buildings by the Japanese architect Toyo Ito–including the stores he designed for Mikimoto and Tod’s in Tokyo:

Toyo Ito font

Toyo Ito font

[Click the links above for more images; via Dezeen]

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life