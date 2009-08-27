Smartsynch and University of Mississippi Team Up for Tweeting Smart Meters

Last month we predicted that tweeting smart meters wouldn’t become popular in the United States. Perhaps we spoke too soon. Smart meter manufacturing company SmartSynch teamed up with the University of Mississippi today to design an online dashboard for the school’s 16 SmartSynch Smart Meters. When the dashboard is complete, it will allow the university to monitor and analyze energy consumption on campus in real time. The dashboard will also hook up to Twitter, Facebook, and RSS feeds to provide the public regular updates about the university’s energy consumption. Each building hooked up to a smart meter–including the college sports complex, administrative offices, and library–will have its own Twitter and Facebook page for individualized updates.

The general public probably won’t be too interested in the energy consumption of the University of Mississippi library, but students could use the information as an educational tool and perhaps even as a way to lobby the campus administration to implement energy efficiency upgrades. Of course, there’s always the chance that the Twitter and Facebook updates will just get lost in the endless stream of social networking data.

SmartSynch isn’t the first company to take on tweeting smart meters. Last month, Germany’s Yello Strom utility announced plans to introduce a program that tweets individual customers’ energy consumption. Wireless power monitors like Tweet-a-Watt also offer enterprising social networking addicts the chance to broadcast their energy efficient habits.

