Mary Lou Jepsen – Technology For Social Good By Telle Whitney, CEO Anita Borg Institute

“Technology for Social Good” It is the theme of this year’s Grace Hopper Celebration of Women in Computing. So many people,

especially women, would love to find a job where their work contributes to the greater good. There are many examples of people whose lives and work embody technology for social good.

One of the most interesting and impactful is Mary Lou Jepsen. Mary Lou was the founding Chief Technology

Officer for One

Laptop per Child, an organization whose mission is to deliver low-cost laptops to children in developing countries. Mary Lou led the development of the product, but as a technologist, was most influential in her invention of the laptop’s innovate

display screen, providing low power and quality at a low enough price to make the laptop viable.

In 2008, Mary Lou founded a new

company called Pixel Qi. Building on

her demonstrated technology vision from One Laptop per Child, she is developing a new screen technology. The technology is low power, with display capable of text for the emerging

e-book market. As a Kindle user, I am appreciative of the capability of this new product as it provides the potential for color and video.

So as you can see, Mary Lou embodies the characteristics of a visionary technologist whose work includes products have huge impact on the world.