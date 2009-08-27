Tasty Design Treats for the Fall

MoMA’s design store just unveiled its new collection for the fall, and it’s pretty great–elegant and wide ranging.
Here’s a selection of our favorite offerings, all of which would fit together pretty well in a room with a black-and-white theme:
This desk and chair might look slightly familiar. That’s because it’s based on a famous Bauhaus designs by Thonet, which Muji then stripped down and modernized:
Tassilo von Grolman’s Filiio Teapot has been reintroduced, on its 25-year anniversary. The tea stays hot thanks to a standard tealight:
Hauke Murken and Sven Hansen equipped these salt and pepper shakers with wheels, so that they can be easily passed across a big table:
This wavy trivet, designed by Lluis Clotet for Alessi, looks pointlessly fancy, but it’s actually functional: The crinkles diffuse heat, and minimize the points of contact with the table:
Another modern take on an icon: Cedric Ragot’s redesign of the classic carriage clock:
Singgih Kartono’s Magno Wooden Radio is hand-made in Indonesia, from sustainably-grown pine and mahogany:
Hard to find anything similar: A modern humidifier, designed by Matti Walker:
Perhaps the most storied design in the bunch: Joset Harwig’s Bauhaus chess set from 1923. True to Bauhaus ideals, the pieces themselves were designed to show exactly how the piece moves–thus, the step in the Knight, the cross for the Bishop, the cube for the Rook, and the sphere for the Queen. A part of the MoMA’s permanent collection, you used to only be able to find them at auction, for insane prices:
Ariel Rojo’s Pig Lamp is meant to make furly CFL’s actually look good–the bulb is the pig’s tail:
In Japan, charcoal is a traditional air freshener. This one, designed by Kiyoshi Nishio, is made of bamboo charcoal and clay, with a honeycomb structure designed to maximize surface area, to better absorb odors:
