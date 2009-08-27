Luxury Trends: Tradition 2.0

Definition
As one of the most pervasive trends in luxury, Tradition 2.0 is about
revamping and re-imagining luxury. Instead of starting from the drawing
board, purveyors of luxury have found success in creating products,
inspired by the old, with a new twist. Whether it’s sweetening the deal
with perks or re-stylizing traditional luxury, brands catering to the
affluent lifestyle are spinning convention to develop products and
services that are grounded in familiarity while updated with a modern
edge.
Spin
Sweetening the Deal—As purveyors of luxury find new
ways to sell their products and services, sweetening the deal with new
incentives, such as throwing in an additional item, is a way to entice
luxury buyers. Whether it’s adding a new service or item of a
collection, getting more for the asking price is entices buyers to
purchase in a time when getting more isn’t about paying more.
Updating—Revamping old markets with luxury products is
a way to capture a new luxury audience, while adding a twist to
tradition. Expanding to new markets is a way for luxury brands to offer
new experiences for an affluent audience.
Examples
The Bentley is Included—In the upscale town of
Cardiff, San Diego, a luxury homeowner is selling his four bedroom
home. This real estate sale has a twist…
