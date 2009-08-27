Luxury Trends: Tradition 2.0

Definition As one of the most pervasive trends in luxury, Tradition 2.0 is about revamping and re-imagining luxury. Instead of starting from the drawing board, purveyors of luxury have found success in creating products, inspired by the old, with a new twist. Whether it’s sweetening the deal with perks or re-stylizing traditional luxury, brands catering to the affluent lifestyle are spinning convention to develop products and services that are grounded in familiarity while updated with a modern edge.

Spin

Sweetening the Deal—As purveyors of luxury find new

ways to sell their products and services, sweetening the deal with new

incentives, such as throwing in an additional item, is a way to entice

luxury buyers. Whether it’s adding a new service or item of a

collection, getting more for the asking price is entices buyers to

purchase in a time when getting more isn’t about paying more.

Updating—Revamping old markets with luxury products is

a way to capture a new luxury audience, while adding a twist to

tradition. Expanding to new markets is a way for luxury brands to offer

new experiences for an affluent audience.



Examples

The Bentley is Included—In the upscale town of

Cardiff, San Diego, a luxury homeowner is selling his four bedroom

home. This real estate sale has a twist…

