Aiming high ye blogger?

Anyone can write nowadays and over time become a seasoned blogger with a decent following. If you can construct two sentences together with minimal syntactical and grammatical mistakes, you could potentially be a blogger or a writer! The word “expert” has morphed into a not-so-clearly-defined muddy-in-the-water Mr.-Know-It-All definition of the new Gen-Y revolution.

The question you should ask yourself: “Will people pay to read my material?” “Can I be the authority figure on a subject?”

If the answer is yes, you should give yourself a standing ovation. Anyone can write. Even high school kids and college sophomores (not so) prudently write their online journals on social networking websites. Some of them actually do a pretty good job. If you have a knack and penchant for writing, get your creative juices flowing.

You will probably not be transformed overnight into David Ogilvy, John Kotter, Al Ries, Jack Trout or William Ouchi. But it is worth the try. Over time you could actually be an authoritative figure in something that you love to do.

Motivational speakers like Zig Ziglar, Brian Tracy, Dale Carnegie, Deepak Chopra and Tony Robbins all have two things in particular: Positivity & Balance. “Balance” is the key to a wonderful life. All these individuals have harmonized their Yings with their and Yangs.

They ask sales people to listen to “tapes” (now mostly CDs) in their cars to motivate them into positive thinking and achieve higher results. Star Power is another common attribute they all share. Well, a lot of people think they are crocks and quacks but that is your personal opinion.

Companies like Google invite people like Seth Godin to give their employees pep talks. You may be skeptical at first, but if it is not in you, and someone has the innate ability to get it out in you, listen to them! Seth Godin does an excellent job and a lot of his books are available at a bookstore near you.