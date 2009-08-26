Crafting Your Own Innovation Strategy: The Who, What, and How

It’s time for a story of personal failure. Relatively early in my career, I was a design manager at a company named Forbes-Marshall, a manufacturer of large industrial process equipment–things like boilers and pumps and valves. One of my biggest projects was working on a new handheld PH meter that the company wanted to launch. We were trying to take all of the functionality of one of our large instruments and pack it into a small handheld meter that a plant engineer could carry around as he went about his day. Without a doubt, that project was the biggest flop I’ve had so far in my professional career.

The project was supposed to be completed in six months. It took the better part of three years. In that time, the cutting-edge performance criteria we were shooting for became yesterday’s news. When it finally came to market, the device was slow, clunky and out-dated. It barely worked. The thing was supposed to be waterproof to survive the rough conditions inside of a factory, but I’m not sure we ever actually got production models to be totally sealed. We’d projected that the product would sell in the tens of thousands. I think we sold five. To this day, former co-workers of mine can’t resist the temptation to remind me of that glorious flop whenever we meet.

Looking back at that experience, I now realize that that project was a pointed lesson in innovation strategy. My little handheld meter didn’t fail solely due to my own shortcomings (although those were ample). The target market was a plant engineer who typically didn’t buy from our company. While Forbes-Marshall excelled at making large, expensive equipment in relatively low volumes, my little PH meter was designed to be a low-cost, high-volume product. And though the company was brilliant at finding new applications for existing technologies, this project sought to create something that was new to the world, or at least to our little corner of it. In trying to create a new device, my team and I set out to make the wrong product for the wrong customer in a way that ensured the deck would be stacked against us. When I think about what I would do differently if I had to do the project over, the answer is simple. I wouldn’t make the product at all.

We all know that innovation can be challenging. It’s incredibly hard to come up with ideas for new things and even harder to bring them to life. But it’s actually far more difficult to figure out what kinds of ideas you should be coming up with in the first place.

Nortel, the recently bankrupted Canadian telecom giant, is but the latest casualty of such thinking. Its annual $2 billion R&D investment included $400 million devoted to such random projects as virtual reality applications, high-speed data networks, and collaboration software, which predictably failed to deliver new revenue to a company best known for providing a dial tone when you would pick up the phone. Not surprisingly, none of those projects created substantial shareholder value, let alone save the company from extinction. In tough times, a clear innovation strategy can help a company to get more bang from its innovation buck and avoid the costly mistakes of folks like myself and Nortel.

A good innovation strategy takes a sizeable amount of rigorous thinking, backed up by both qualitative and quantitative data. That said, the questions that drive such a strategy are fairly straightforward. If companies seek to innovate sustainably over time, they need to understand who they focus on, what they should make, and how they actually conceive and develop new products and services. An organization needs to be selective and aim for areas of high impact. Great innovation strategies don’t waste time and resources trying to innovate in areas that are ultimately of little value to end customers. When an innovation strategy succeeds, it does so because it helps a company play to its strengths.

The Who

It’s often said that innovation is about problem-solving. That’s true, and the real trick of it is knowing whose problems you should solve. You can’t be all things to all people–that’s a great way to end up meaning nothing to everyone. Great companies know who to focus their innovation efforts on. That isn’t to say they sell to only one type of person, merely that they keep a single person at the center of their focus. What results is a sense of clarity that often appeals to many customers beyond the core.