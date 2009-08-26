Interview: “Twitter Wit” Author Tweets About Being Witty on Twitter

“The face-painting at the birthday party was sub-par. One girl asked for Tiger and got Surprised Basketball instead.” –@bcompton

“I really wish customs agents would stop trying to punk me.” –@aplusk

“Waitress just said thier creamed spinach was ‘banging.’ Not sure how I feel about that.” –@mshowalter

I read the book in approximately 40 minutes–or, more specifically, during two subway rides and a walk to lunch–and I can attest that it’s pretty darn amusing. There’s even a foreward by Twitter cofounder Biz Stone, who endorses the compilation.

But to find out how and why Twitter Wit came to be, I went straight to Douglas (better known as @nick), who chatted me up via Twitter: