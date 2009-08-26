Find the Time to Save Your Life

I was working with a change leader who was nearing exhaustion because his work was demanding so much. I told him he needed to get some rest. He told me he didn’t have time. He’ll get his job done. But, it might cost him his life.

He could pay the ultimate price, but I wasn’t referring to that. If he gives up his most important needs – health, spirituality, family, friends – he may find his life isn’t worth living. If you’re a workaholic, think of time off as the unique component that makes your effort sustainable.

Change leaders require a customized approach to self-care. In contrast to those carrying out pre-defined work, they put their efforts into shifting the status quo, arousing and inspiring, marshalling collective intelligence and facilitating a coordinated response from disparate parties, all the while staying in touch with changing circumstances and shifting tactics to maintain strategy and achieve results. This requires a very effective form of self-care.

The biggest obstacle I hear: Time. Here are three techniques for making time. Get serious about them. They are your lifeline to sustained performance.

Three Techniques for Making Time:

1. Devote yourself to the question: How can I be more effective with less effort? You will be amazed at the miracles this question can generate.