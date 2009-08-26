Hacking, Like The Weather, Is Seasonal

Hackers, malicious and otherwise, are just people–that’s easy to forget, but it also means their hacks are subject to human habits too. A recent survey by Tufin Technologies suggests that the summer and weekends are low hacking periods.

A survey of the hackers attending this month’s Defcon 17 conference turned up these rather interesting results: Only 25% of the hacker community is thought to be the malicious Black Hat type, according to the majority of the Defcon 17 hackers themselves. And when these dodgy coders are doing their worst, most often their hacks happen in the Winter holidays. About 81% of the hackers say they’re more active during this period. 6% of hackers say Christmas is in fact the ideal time to tackle a corporate network, while 25% think New Year’s Eve is best.

As well as being an interesting curio, this is revealing. Let’s assume those 81% Winter hackers are more active because they’re more often stuck indoors–it illustrates that the majority of hackers live in the northern hemisphere, subject to its Wintery chill. The Holiday season is also an obvious time to effect hack attacks because many staff are on leave–the hackers themselves and, more importantly, IT staff at big companies. There’s another lesson to be learned here: This Winter, keep your IT staff in action and surveilling your network instead of granting them leave, and you many find your network security doesn’t get breached too badly by a hacker trying a direct assault. You might want to restructure the hours your IT security staff work too, since 30% of hacking gets done during normal business hours, but 52% happens after work during the week.

Of course, the timezone issue messes some of this up, since hacking is usually a remote operation and there’s no reason a hacker would particularly target nearby businesses. But at least weekends are still safe: Hackers like time off as much as the rest of us, and only 15% of them get busy on the weekends.

Oh, and while we’re on the subject, remember we reminded you that your Mac isn’t necessarily as safe from viruses and hacks as you may think? It seems Apple’s taken that on board too–there’s news out that the folks in Cupertino have bolted in a whole bunch of new anti-virus protection into the imminent Snow Leopard operating system. It appears that the software now scans drives for malicious code, and alerts you to its presence, though there’s no word on how often its virus registry will be refreshed to deal with new threats as they surface. Still, it’s a move in the right direction.

Here’s the full text of the survey news release:

Tufin Survey: Hackers Say Take a Break This Summer Before Winter Hacking Spike

Hacker Survey at DEFCON Reveals Hackers Work the Night Shift;

Believe Compliance Initiatives Don’t Improve A Company’s Security

Posture