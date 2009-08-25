51 Great Sites For Corporate Social Responsibility and Sustainability

10 ‘Must Have’ sites on CSR.

10 of the best blogs on CSR.

31 websites with excellent resources, links, media, tools, news and much more.

20 people to follow on twitter who will ensure you know everything there is to know about CSR and Sustainability. The ’10 Must Have’ sites on CSR:



3BL Media : A recent newcomer, this site keeps getting better and better. TheCSRminute,

a daily video digest covering relevant CSR and Sustainability news, is

a fantastic idea. The 3BL team scours the global media to cover some of

the most important events and news in the world of CSR. I especially

have appreciated the aggressive compilation of leading bloggers in CSR. You’ll find them on twitter as theCSRfeed. They are very interactive and are collecting followers fast.

FULL DISCLOSURE: Since writing and posting this article in August of 2009, I have formed a partnership with 3BL Media and now represent the company.

Progressive Enterprise”. The site has a broad range of topics within

CSR and sustainability. Good writing and helpful content. You can

follow the Apebot on twitter or connect directly with the 2 founders Andrew Newton or Angela Peterson Newton



Boston College Centre for Corporate Citizenship:

We are big fans of BCCC. They offer good research and are leaders in

the field of CSR and Community Engagement. But for some of the good

stuff, you have to have a membership, and it’s not cheap. The lowest

price is $2000 – yikes! They are on twitter, but are not too active at this point. Business Respect:

This is Mallen Baker’s site, and he offers a collection of current news

on CSR issues. Great resource section with reviews and rating system –

very helpful. BusinessRespect is on twitter also. CSRwire:

This site has a huge following and is considered the standard for CSR

news. It is an attractive site and easy to use. You can even

participate as a member of the community by sharing your articles,

video, audio and commentaries. On twitter they are CSRwire but they maintain a modest presence there. Eldis:

A massive site with a plethora of free resources. You can create a

profile, interact with other members, view information by region, look

for jobs, even receive the content free on CD-ROm. Follow Eldis on twitter. Ethical Corporation:

This is the online version of the Ethical Corporation magazine

published 10 times each year. While the quality of the podcasts is not

always the best (background noise and other strange audio sounds) the

resources on this site are numerous and of superior quality. They are

on twitter as Ethical_Corp.

Triple Pundit:

You’ll find information and articles about sustainability and business.

With over 35 writers and guest bloggers, the perspective and scope is

wide and varied. Follow them on twitter. Business in the Community:

Located in the UK, this business-led coalition has been around since

1982 and has over 800 members. Good research, publications and case

studies. One of my favorite tools is the Jargon Buster. On twitter, they are bitc1. Sustainability Forum:

News, discussions, blogs, job postings – this site has it all. It is

managed by Fabian Pattberg who also utilizes twitter very well. You can

follow him as FabianPattberg. 10 CSR Bloggers you should know about: David Coethica’s Blog:

Based in the UK, David always offers insightful and meaningful blog

entries for his readers. I’ve even cross-posted some of his articles I

appreciate them so much! Follow David on twitter – http://twitter.com/davidcoethica



Business Musings:

Ramesh is from India, but lives and works in China. He is on a

sabbatical after many years of corporate life. As part of the process,

he has decided to discuss his thinking on business and corporate

responsibility via his blog. I enjoy reading an informed perspective

from the other side of the globe. Corporate and Responsible:

Lucia Candu writes her blog from New York city, having recently

relocated from the Eastern European country of Moldova. She has a

wealth of experience in the business, nonprofit and government sectors

which is evident as she writes about CSR, sustainability, corporate

citizenship and ethical business.

Crane and Matten blog: Andrew Crane and Dirk Matten are professors at the Schulich School of Business

(York University located here in Toronto). They manage to offer a blog

that’s both accessible and yet solidly academic. You can read this blog

with confidence, knowing that the perspectives and insights are well

informed. FabianPatterg.com:

Fabian Pattberg’s blog is a companion to his Sustainability Forum site

and his twitter activity. His blog rounds out the picture nicely.

Follow Fabian on twitter – http://twitter.com/FabianPattberg Mallen Baker:

This site is a staple for anyone doing anything with CSR. Mr Baker

knows what he’s talking about – and he’s talking about pretty much

everything CSR. Follow Mallen on twitter – http://twitter.com/MallenBaker CSR-Reporting:

Want to know how to read a CSR report? Wondering what a CSR report is

and what purpose it serves? Do you enjoy good writing about ice cream?

Then you have to read Elaine Cohen’s blog (she writes a lot about ice

cream – she just likes it a lot). Follow Elaine on twitter – http://twitter.com/elainecohen (and notice the icecream on her page!!)



CSR International:

Anyone interested in CSR will eventually come across Wayne Visser, a

professor of CSR at Cambridge, and the founder of CSR International. He

is very active in the field, and offers a unique and candid voice on

the topic. Follow Wayne on twitter – http://twitter.com/waynevisser The Business Ethics Blog: Chris

MacDonald teaches philosophy at Saint Mary’s University in my hometown

of Halifax, Nova Scotia. Recently we got together and hosted a tweetup

here in Toronto. His is a well written and insightful blog, rounding

out the issues of CSR by looking at things from the perspective of

ethics. Follow Chris on twitter – http://twitter.com/ethicsblogger Evolving Choice:

Aaron Fu and Katherine Liew write a very accessible blog on

Sustainability and CSR. Having both been educated in Australia, and

with Aaron now working in Prague, there is a certain eclectic quality

in regional perspective (which I like). Follow Aaron on twitter http://twitter.com/AaronQFu – as well as Katherine – http://twitter.com/katherineliew

30 (plus 1) sites to complete your CSR favorites list: Accountability: A global Nonprofit pushing the CSR agenda forward. Accountability-Central: A fantastic site, easy to use with great information, resources and links. Business for Social Responsibility: A consulting company providing good information and perspective on events in the world of CSR.



B Corporation: Limited resources and news information, but a ‘must’ site for any business serious about CSR. Caux Round Table: Decent resources and a global perspective.



Chlorogy: A new site I’m just making my way around, Chlorogy offers a diverse and extensive perspective on CSR and Sustainability. Corporate Citizenship Briefing: Good news coverage and analysis. I’ve found some great free research on this site.

UN Global Compact: This site needs to be in your bookmark list. Why? It’s the United Nations for pete’s sake!