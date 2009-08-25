Get Traffic Updates From Commuters on Twitter

Taking advantage of Twitter’s real-time aspect, CommuTweet

lets commuters share traffic updates, regardless of the mode of public transportation. You can sign in on the CommuTweet Web site with your Twitter account and save your commuting preferences (for example, New Jersey rail) for easy updating that includes the hashtags and commuting codes (#CommuTweet NJR), and choose whether to post to your commute only or the public timeline. Or just do it directly from Twitter. Viewing is the same: go to the Web site, or search on Twitter. CommuTweet is also subscribed to all the official public transit feeds, so there are plenty of updates even if users aren’t generating them.