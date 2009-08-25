Luxury Trends: Positive Impact

Definition
In a time when brown bags have, in some areas,
replaced the iconic Tiffany blue and Hermes orange, green luxury can
curb the guilt some affluent shoppers and travelers face when spending
large. Some luxury brands are looking towards positive impact to
overshadow many of the negative attitudes towards excessive spending.
From hoteliers to iconic auto brands like BMW and Lexus to high-end
eyewear, we will explore the many ways in which the luxury industry is
adding a splash of green to their colors.
Spin
EcoLux—Many luxury brands cannot ignore the emerging generation of eco-conscious shoppers. For many, green is the color of money and
nature. Combination of the two is a powerful product that speaks to
more than functionality, but to the sustainability of our future.
Iconic brands are adding green to their company colors in an attempt to
appeal to the eco-conscious buyer.
Green VS Guilt—As luxury
brands find new ways of enticing affluent buyers, a splash of green
might be appealing for the customer that feels guilty for paying
exorbitant amounts of money for one night in Singapore. Thinking the
extra cost goes to the eco-accommodations, it is easier to spend the
extra money.
Examples
Alila Hotels and Resorts—This Asian hotelier
is using their low-impact properties as a selling point for affluent
travelers. Their strategy is to sell their low-carbon footprint for
those embarrassed to stay at luxury resorts. Their philosophy is that
extra dollar goes towards the environment, not the luxurious atmosphere
of the hotel.
ECOptical—Fusing luxury with sustainability to make repurposed eyewear…
