Luxury Trends: Positive Impact

Definition In a time when brown bags have, in some areas, replaced the iconic Tiffany blue and Hermes orange, green luxury can curb the guilt some affluent shoppers and travelers face when spending large. Some luxury brands are looking towards positive impact to overshadow many of the negative attitudes towards excessive spending. From hoteliers to iconic auto brands like BMW and Lexus to high-end eyewear, we will explore the many ways in which the luxury industry is adding a splash of green to their colors.

Spin

EcoLux—Many luxury brands cannot ignore the emerging generation of eco-conscious shoppers. For many, green is the color of money and

nature. Combination of the two is a powerful product that speaks to

more than functionality, but to the sustainability of our future.

Iconic brands are adding green to their company colors in an attempt to

appeal to the eco-conscious buyer.

Green VS Guilt—As luxury

brands find new ways of enticing affluent buyers, a splash of green

might be appealing for the customer that feels guilty for paying

exorbitant amounts of money for one night in Singapore. Thinking the

extra cost goes to the eco-accommodations, it is easier to spend the

extra money.





Examples

Alila Hotels and Resorts—This Asian hotelier

is using their low-impact properties as a selling point for affluent

travelers. Their strategy is to sell their low-carbon footprint for

those embarrassed to stay at luxury resorts. Their philosophy is that

extra dollar goes towards the environment, not the luxurious atmosphere

of the hotel.

ECOptical—Fusing luxury with sustainability to make repurposed eyewear…

To read more about positive impact and luxury, go to Sparxoo, a digital marketing, branding and business development blog.