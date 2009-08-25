Ziba Design’s New HQ Is a Sustainable Pillar of the Community

As one of the earliest adopters of the Designers Accord, Portland-based Ziba Design has long anchored the sustainable design industry in the Northwest, and have since expanded to San Diego, Tokyo and Shanghai. But as the firm’s headquarters grew in numbers–100 this year–they also outgrew their space, both physically and organizationally. Several years ago they tapped local architects Holst Architecture to begin collaborating on a building that was not only LEED-certified, but one that better served the local community, where Ziba first laid down its roots over a decade ago.

SOCIALLY SUSTAINABLE

The choice to build a ground-up structure instead of renovating one of the aging warehouses in the area was a difficult decision for the company. While they investigated reclaiming an existing building, in the end, they realized an urban infill project would create greater impact, especially if they located to a more industrial area of the

Pearl District in order to

bring a greater benefit to those underdeveloped blocks. “It’s social sustainability on a broader scale,” says executive creative director Steve McCallion, who was trained as an architect. “We’re stimulating economic development.” In the end, the lot they chose was a brownfield surrounded by railyards–not a desirable for one of the condo projects in the area–so Ziba did the city an even greater favor by developing it.

Construction of the 56,000 square foot building began in March 2008 and was extremely efficient for a ground-up structure. Crews managed to use 40% recycled materials as well as recycle 90% of construction materials. The interiors use glowing planks of reclaimed wood that was sourced from a barn outside Portland, and polished but still quite rugged concrete floors contain fly-ash. Almost the entire north facing wall is windows, allowing natural light to fall gently into the workspaces. The building is aiming for Gold LEED certification, and in the meantime, the designers are still making tweaks that will make it even more green: They plan to add a vegetable garden to one part of the unused roof.

STREETS & NEIGHBORHOODS

The workspace layout is similar to that of city streets, focused on allowing multidisciplinary groups to work together. Projects are clustered together in “blocks” and “alleys” centered around dedicated working rooms shared by team members for brainstorming and break out sessions. Smaller desks and more shared resources that require a quick walk to get to them also welcome serendipitous collaboration with fellow employees. It’s encounters like this–something McCallion calls “inviting accidents”–that Ziba believes enables fruitful collaborations between groups. “How do you mash people up?” McCallion says. “The more co-mingling, the better.”